MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas and Water hosts 'Water for Life' community event.
'Water for Life' will take place today, July 30, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Shelby Farms Park.
This event is to spread awareness about water, and why our drinking water is unique, MLGW said.
It will include multiple interactive exhibits and activities from over 20 different booths.
The event is free of charge, and the entire family can come out for a good time.
