MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The problems plaguing Memphis Light, Gas and Water were among the hot button topics in Tuesday night's Memphis mayoral candidate debate.
And while the candidates had different ideas about how to go about fixing the issues, they did have one thing in common: It came when the moderator asked the candidates about MLGW's leadership.
"Do you support Doug McGowen, who became CEO of MLGW at the end of 2022, staying on in that position?" the moderator asked.
Mayoral candidate Paul Young spoke up, saying he isn't making any promises about hiring or firing.
And later on, Van Turner, another mayoral candidate, said it would be irresponsible to make a decision on firing McGowen or Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.
But each candidate did get their say about their feelings on the utility company.
The candidates were split on whether or not MLGW should consider leaving the Tennessee Valley Authority or raise rates to pay for infrastructure improvements.
To watch the full debate, click here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman outraged, disgusted after finding maggots in meal at Midtown Memphis restaurant
- 10-year-old detained by police for public urination, mother says
- ‘Could’ve been a massacre’: Witness, city leaders react to weekend violence
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives