MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLGW) has issues a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of North Shelby County as the company continues to try and get power restored to hundreds of thousands of customers.

MLGW said that, due to the power outages, a small portion of North Shelby County is experiencing low water pressure.

MLGW said the boil water advisory only applies to customers in that small section of North Shelby County and that customers in that area should not drink water without boiling it first.

1:54 Over 85K MLGW customers without power, utility company says An MLGW spokesperson called the power outages the sixth worst in Memphis history and said earlier Monday that 52 additional crews were helping in the restoration efforts.

Customers in that area should boil their water for three minutes and then let it cool before using or just use bottled water, according to MLGW.

MLGW encouraged customers to use boiled water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.