MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLGW) boil water advisory is now lifted for customers located in North Shelby County.
MLGW issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of North Shelby County on June 26 as the company continues to try and get power restored to hundreds of thousands of customers.
MLGW said that due to the power outages, a small portion of North Shelby County was experiencing low water pressure.
MLGW said the boil water advisory only applied to customers in that small section of North Shelby County and that customers in that area should not drink water without boiling it first.
Customers in that area should boil their water for three minutes and then let it cool before using or just use bottled water, according to MLGW.
MLGW encouraged customers to use boiled water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.
