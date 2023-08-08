MEMPHHIS, Tenn. - With the backdrop of potentially severe storms heading to the area this week, MLGW President Doug McGowen provided an update on system improvements to a Memphis City Council Committee on Aug. 8.
He said that the county utility provider, on the receiving end of overt customer criticism due to a series of widespread, storm-related outages the past few months, has made strides toward its five-year improvement plan.
It was approved in 2020.
The day-to-day reliability statistics for customers’ electrical power is three times worse than it was during the 1990s, he noted.
He cited underground cables installed beginning in the 1960s as representative of the needed upgrades that were not made over the years.
He gave an overview of where MLGW stands in making needed improvements.
McGowan said that 14 of the utility’s 20 substations have been replaced, 55 of its 60 substation circuit breakers have been replaced and 87 percent of 2.2600 wooden utility poles have been replaced.
Also, 57 percent of the utility’s underground cables have been upgraded in the five-year target.
The one area drastically behind, he said, is vegetation management: 1,756 miles of the 7,000 miles of trees needing cut or removed have been addressed.
“We are behind” in that area, he said.
MLGW is using data, drones and AI to help identify issues with electrical systems in place in specific neighborhoods, he explained.
He cited the Orange Mound neighborhood, where customers - outside of rural Shelby Forrest - have both the highest number of electrical interruptions, and where significant upgrades are being made.
Overall, "We are on track with our across-the-board system improvements with water and gas, and with the exception of vegetation management, also for electric,” McGowan said.
MLGW is focusing on making a conversion to the additions of 1,000 distribution smart grid switches, he said.
That addition would change operations to distribution automation, meaning it would divide the number of customers on circuits, and thus result in a smaller number of outages during power losses.
“Vegetation management and automated distribution are the two big kickers that are going to drive the day-to-day reliability and help us with storms,” he said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Should you travel for cheaper gas?
- City Council releases list of most dangerous intersections in Memphis
- Thomas Tuggle in lead over Michael Lee to become next DeSoto County Sheriff, unofficial results say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives