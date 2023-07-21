Thousands across the Mid-South without power as storms move through

MLGW 

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank to host a mobile food pantry on Friday afternoon.

The new location for the mobile food pantry will now be at the First Baptist Church at 2849 Broad Avenue. 

Clients of Tennessee's Department of Human Services may also be able to receive replacement benefits for groceries from DHS.

All MLGW customers are welcome to stop by the food pantry Friday evening and utility workers will distribute food until supplies last. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News