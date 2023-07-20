MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers remain in the dark Thursday night. That is down from the peak of 141,000 Tuesday night.
All these big storms and outages we’ve seen recently have shifted MLGW’s attention from preventing mass outages to restoration.
According to the MLGW map, power has not been restored for more than 1,000 customers in and around the neighborhood.
To decrease the number of outages caused by downed trees and limbs onto power lines, MLGW crews need to trim trees.
It’s a preventative measure thwarted recently by mass outages caused by severe weather.
On Thursday, MLGW's CEO and president, Doug McGowen, said another storm coming this way could set the utility company back.
“Storm restoration always slows us down because we have to put everyone who is trimming trees to the immediate task at hand which is maintenance, critical restoration,” McGowen said.
The City of Memphis has approved contracts of more than $200 million over the next five years for upgrades.
