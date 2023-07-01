MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas and Water said 118,000 customers' power has been restored, leaving still 4,000 customers in the dark after last week's storms.
The update came at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The utility company said they found several underground faults that require repair before full restoration can be made.
"It’s frustrating. We get it. But, know that we have not forgotten you and will keep working until you are back on,” said Doug McGowen, President and CEO.
The company also said that customers may not see workers in their neighborhood, but crews are working in those areas.
MLGW added additional tree trimmer crews and will be working around the clock to get everyone's power restored.
If there is heavy rain, however, the restoration effort will be delayed.
Additionally, customers with restored power may also experience interruptions as MLGW works to reroute power and make repairs to circuits.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FedEx eliminates 'small number' of positions, the company says
- Teen injured after house with 2-year-old inside shot in Parkway Village, MPD says
- List of cooling centers and water distribution sites in the Mid-South
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives