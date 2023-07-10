MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another day, another headache for MLGW customers.
Many people around the viewing area are just getting back to normal after losing power following two rounds of severe weather. Now, though, some customers claim their power is being disconnected for no apparent reason.
“They sent me over to the office, to the lady that does the counseling,” Joanne Saulsberry, of East Memphis, said. “She asked me for my name and phone number and she said it would be an hour and a half wait. I asked her why my utilities were off and she couldn’t tell me.”
Saulsberry is one of the many Memphians who faced a more than 90-minute wait while trying to get her utilities sorted out at MLGW’s office on Lamar. The office’s parking lot was packed with cars Monday, with many waiting for over an hour for a text notifying them to come inside for their appointment.
“We just thought it was being disconnected because of the weather,” Saulsberry said.
Saulsberry, like many others, arrived at the Lamar office hoping for help and wound up facing an extended wait.
“Well, I have had to take off work, because I work from home,” she said. “I had to take off work to come see about a problem I didn’t even know existed.”
Saulsberry said her power cut off just before noon on Monday even though she claimed to be current on her payments. She told FOX13 she tried using the MLGW app and calling the helpline before finally heading to the office in-person.
“The app doesn’t show anything,” she said. “It will let me get into my account, but it won’t give me any information. It doesn’t even say in the app that the utilities are cut off.”
Saulsberry was one of several customers who told FOX13 a similar story. She believes the agency needs to improve its communication.
“You can’t just tell someone their utilities are off when their utilities have been paid,” she said. “Well, what reason are they off? You can’t tell me?”
FOX13 reached out to MLGW about the situation.
A spokesperson said disconnections were resumed Monday after being put on hold for two stretches during the severe weather.
The spokesperson did not address the claims that some customers were disconnected despite being current on their bills, but referred anyone with questions to the MLGW app or helpline.
