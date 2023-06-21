A weekend weather system that rumbled through the Mid-South June 17-18 led to down trees, especially in Hernando, Miss., and in pockets in the City of Memphis. The fallen timber landed on homes and streets, compelling costly cleanups and utility power line repairs. Thousands of homes were left without power.
Many areas in the Mid-South are suffering damage after severe storms rolled through the area.
Hernando Storm Damage
Hernando storm damage
Collierville storm damage
Memphis storm damage
Cordova storm damage
Huge tree branches fell on Central Avenue in Memphis forcing a partial lane closure.
Storm winds along Central Avenue in Memphis ripping tree branches down and disabled utility lines.
Branches from a large oak on Central Avenue in Midtown Memphis crashed down.
Many homes and streets in Hernando, Miss., near the Town Square had to be cleared of fallen tress due to the storm.
A storm pushed down a power line at a business near Hernando's Town Square.
MLGW said that, thanks to help from 21 additional utility crews, power has been restored to all MLGW customers affected by those storms.
Those 48,000 MLGW customers were just part of 700,000 people across the south who lost power due to the storms, the company said.
As of 4:43 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, only 215 MLGW customers were without power due to 21 power outages in the Greater Memphis Area.
