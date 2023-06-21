MLGW Generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - All power outages caused by Father's Day weekend storms have been repaired, according to Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW). 

Strong storms brought straight line winds up to 65 mph through the Mid-South, leaving over 48,000 MLGW customers without power at one point. 

MLGW said that, thanks to help from 21 additional utility crews, power has been restored to all MLGW customers affected by those storms. 

Those 48,000 MLGW customers were just part of 700,000 people across the south who lost power due to the storms, the company said. 

As of 4:43 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, only 215 MLGW customers were without power due to 21 power outages in the Greater Memphis Area. 

