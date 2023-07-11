MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's anticipated that MLGW officials will ask the City of Memphis for $220 million to help it pay for improved tree-trimming work that is directly tied to power outages from storms.
With the funds, MLGW hopes it will decrease the number of power outages when storms knock down trees and tree branches on utility lines.
When this happens, MLGW explains, there has been an inability for the company to effectively hire enough outside services to come into the city and help clear limbs because their is a history of their equipment getting stolen.
The issue has become front and center after a series of summer storms over the past few weeks have left thousands of utility customers without power for days at time during hot weather.
The utility company leaders are to explain their rationale for the funds during the City Council meeting today.
