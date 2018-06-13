MLGW to release Share the Pennies application

MLGW is releasing the applications for the Share The Pennies program later this Memphis.
According to the news release,
Homeowners who need attic insulation, broken window replacements, HVAC, water heater and other repairs to make their homes more energy efficient, are encouraged to apply for MLGW and MIFA’s Share the Pennies Home Weatherization Program.
Applications will be accepted online at MIFA.org/sharethepennies starting at 7 a.m. on June 19. Due to high demand, complete applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. No in-person applications will be accepted. Rental properties are ineligible. Customers without online access should call 901-529-4561 when applications open and leave their contact information.
Shelby County homeowners are eligible for the program if they meet the following qualifications:
• Home is listed in the applicant’s name
• Applicant lives in the home requested to be repaired • Applicant meets the income guidelines-200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.
• Active MLGW utility account in the applicant’s name with no diversion within the last seven years and no bad debt owed to MLGW
• Current on previous year’s City and County property taxes
Click here for the application on June 19 at 7 a.m.
