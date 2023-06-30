MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW customers who recently had power restored may lose it again as the company's restoration efforts continue, the company warned on Friday.
A press release from Memphis, Light, Gas & Water said that the company "may have to temporarily interrupt electrical service to some customers" while electrical power is rerouted and circuits are repaired.
MLGW stressed that those outages would only be temporary and emphasized that they are a part of the permanent restoration process.
As of 11 a.m. on Friday, June 30, more than 13K MLGW customers were still without power due to 416 outages, a large portion of those in the Bartlett area.
That number is drastically less than the 122K who initially lost power after Sunday's severe thunderstorm.
MLGW said that no disconnections for non-payment would take place on Friday and continued to urge customers experiencing power outages to call and report those outages.
