MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas and Water invites small-business owners to join and participate in the Power Pivot webinar “Attracting and Retaining Employees in the New Normal.”
The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, at 4 p.m., on Zoom: https://mlgw.zoom.us/j/85906866065.
Business owners struggling to hire staff are getting creative. Many offer flexible work arrangements and other incentives to attract new employees and keep current employees engaged.
The meeting will explore the topic with guest speakers Brian Duffy, Paychex HR and Compliance, and Joseph Castleman, Paychex Sales.
Both of them, alongside host and MLGW Vice President of Community and External Affairs, Gale Jones Carson.
The hosts will discuss ways small businesses can attract and retain talent in the new normal.
Duffy has worked for Paychex in the Human Resources and Compliance Division for five years. He enjoys working with small-to medium-sized businesses by helping them find and keep great employees, stay compliant and create efficiencies within the business.
Castleman is a sales representative and managed accounts in Nashville like the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
