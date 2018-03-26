  • This day in history: April 2, 1968

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    50 years ago today, the National Guard withdrew from Memphis.

    Hundreds of people also attended Larry Payne's funeral. The 16-year-old was fatally shot by police during the March 28th protest.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: April 2, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: April 16, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: April 10, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: April 9, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: April 8, 1968