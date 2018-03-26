This day in history: April 5, 1968

50 years ago today, federal troops and Attorney General Ramsey Clark came to Memphis,
The FBI began an international manhunt for King's assassin.
President Johnson instructed Undersecretary of Labor James Reynolds to take charge of mediation to settle the strike.
FOX13 is remembering every important event that happened here in Memphis 50 years ago.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}