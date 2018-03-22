This day in history: February 1 1968

On this day 50 years ago, Echol Cole and Robert Walker were crushed to death in the back of the garbage truck they’d been loading all day.
10 days after the accident, 1300 African-American sanitation workers walked off the job in protest.
What started as a local protest, quickly became part of the nationwide civil rights movement.
Neither men's families were eligible for workers compensation, because they were unclassified, hourly employees.
Walker's wife was pregnant when he died.
The East Memphis street corner at Colonial and Sea Isle where Cole and Walker were killed is today designated as a historical site.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}