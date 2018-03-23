This day in history: February 13, 1968

On this day in history, the union demands the mayor recognize the union and asks for negotiations to resolve grievances.
Loeb said new employees would be hired unless the strikers return for work.
An international union official files in from Washington to meet with the mayor. He called for the union recognition, dues checkoff and negotiations to resolve the worker's grievances.
The mayor said he'll hire new workers unless the strikers return to their jobs.
We will continue to remember the important moment in Memphis' history that brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here and what led up to his murder on April 4th.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}