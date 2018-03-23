This day in history: February 14, 1968

50 years ago on Valentines Day, the city of Memphis was in turmoil.
Earlier that week, hundreds of sanitation workers walked off the job in an organized strike.
This happened after two workers were killed in the back of the truck they were working in.
Days after the strike began, Memphians dealt with thousands of tons of trash, building up across the city.
The trash situation was so bad, Mayor Loeb demanded that hundreds of African American workers returned back to their jobs by 7 the next morning.
At this point, the city stopped negotiations with the union trying to represent the workers.
Police escorted a few garbage trucks into neighborhoods as the remaining crews try to pick up more than 10,000 tons of garbage.
We continue to remember the important moments in Memphis history that brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here and what led up to his murder on April 4th.
