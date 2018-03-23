This day in history: February 16, 1968

This day, the union asked city council leader to intercede. However, the council stood behind Loeb.
The local chapter of the NAACP supported the striking workers.
The NAACP was vital in changing civil rights laws.
Union leaders urged the city council to intervene. The council supported the Mayor.
Memphis NAACP members then endorsed the strike.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}