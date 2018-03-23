This day in history: February 18, 1968

A Memphis rabbi moderates a meeting between Loeb and AFSCME members.
The meeting lasted until early the next morning.
AFSCME International President Jerry Wurf arrived in the city. Wurf said the strike can end only when the workers' demands are met.
The Ministerial Association arranged a meeting between the Mayor and union leaders moderated by a Memphis rabbi.
The meeting went until 5 a.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}