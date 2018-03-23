This day in history: February 19, 1968

This was a pivotal day for the fight for better working condition for hundreds of sanitation workers across Memphis.
The NAACP and protesters organized an all-night sit in at Memphis City Hall.
That protest came more than a week after Mayor Loeb gave the strikers an ultimatum, "Get back to work or else."
At this point, thousands of tons of trash are piling up across the city.
One day after a peaceful sit in, the NAACP and the sanitation union calls for a citywide boycott of downtown businesses.
City hall sit-ins were just one of the major developments in a workers strike that became a rallying cry for the civil rights movement.
We are remembering the major events that happened here in Memphis, 50 years ago.
Those events are what brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here.
He was murdered on April 4th at the Loraine Motel.
On that day, we will mark the anniversary, with a full day of coverage.
