  • This day in history: February 20, 1968

    Updated:

    The NAACP and AFSCME called for a boycott of downtown merchants.

    We continue to remember the important moments in Memphis history that brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here and what led up to his murder on April 4th.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: February 20, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 22, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 20, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 18, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 16, 1968