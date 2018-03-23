This day in history: February 21, 2018

Reverend Billy Graham died at the age of 99, February 21, 2018.
Rev. Graham and Dr. Martin Luther King met in 1957 during a crusade in New York City.
Graham credited Dr. King with helping him understand the racial unrest in America more fully.
Dr. King credited Rev. Graham with playing a significant part in reducing tension between white and blacks in the south.
During the peak of the civil rights movement, Rev. Graham preached that Christianity was not a white man's religion.
He said Christ belongs to all people, he belongs to the whole world.
Dr. King called Billy Graham his good friend and said his work in the civil rights movement helped make the movement more successful.
