  This day in history: February 22, 1968

    Updated:

    On this day, a City Council Sub-Committee wanted the city to recognize the union. 

    The meeting ended with no action taken.

    The City Council Sub-Committee was headed by Councilman Fred Davis.

    The rowdy meeting with council chambers packed more than 1,000 strikers and supporters.

    Eventually, the meeting adjourned with no action.

     

