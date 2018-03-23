This day in history: February 22, 1968

On this day, a City Council Sub-Committee wanted the city to recognize the union.
The meeting ended with no action taken.
The City Council Sub-Committee was headed by Councilman Fred Davis.
The rowdy meeting with council chambers packed more than 1,000 strikers and supporters.
