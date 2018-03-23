This day in history: February 23, 1968

The sanitation strike of 1968 is well into it's second week.
Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb rejected a city council sub committee's recommendation to recognize the sanitation union.
The city council then ended a regular meeting without movement on the issue.
Outside city hall, police and strikers clash as the group stages a Main St. march.
In the clash, Memphis police officers used tear gas and mace to try and stop the march.
This is a scene that will play out several more times during the strike.
It's the strike that brings Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis.
April 4th, marks 50 years since the murder at the Lorraine Motel in Downtown Memphis.
