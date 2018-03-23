This day in history: February 25, 1968

On this Sunday, ministers across Memphis called on their congregations to take a stand for civil rights.
Preachers asked their members to join the striking sanitation workers to march and boycott downtown businesses.
The push comes a day after a court sided with the city and ordered union members to stop picketing or protesting.
FOX13 will broadcast a full day of coverage on April 4th, the anniversary of the Dr. King's death.
