  This day in history: February 26, 1968

    50 years ago on this day, a rumor began to swirl that striking workers and the city had come to a compromise.

    Two weeks prior, workers began picketing after the death of two African American co-workers.

    Over the past month, workers have been pushing for better working conditions and wages.

    Once rumors circled about a compromise, daily marches began to strike workers.

