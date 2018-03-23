This day in history: February 26, 1968

50 years ago on this day, a rumor began to swirl that striking workers and the city had come to a compromise.
Two weeks prior, workers began picketing after the death of two African American co-workers.
Over the past month, workers have been pushing for better working conditions and wages.
Once rumors circled about a compromise, daily marches began to strike workers.
