This day in history: February 27, 1968

After rumors began circulating of a compromise between Mayor Henry Loeb and striking sanitation workers, Loeb backed down on the agreement.
The workers have been fighting for decent working condition and better wages.
In the beginning of February 1968, two workers were crushed to death in their sanitation trucks.
Their co-workers walked off the job, demanding improvements from the city.
When Loeb backs out of the compromise, hundreds demonstrate at city hall.
23 sanitation union members would be cited for contempt of court.
This unrest would eventually lead to dr. Martin Luther King visiting Memphis, where he would be assassinated.
