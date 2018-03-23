This day in history: February 29, 1968

On this day 50 years ago, it was a leap year.
Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb sent a letter to every striking sanitation worker, asking them to come back to work.
They've been demanding better work conditions since two co-workers were crushed to death in their sanitation truck.
While Mayor Loeb wanted them back on the job, he still refused to recognize the union.
Meanwhile, two strike leaders are arrested for jaywalking.
The Union then went to federal court to file a lawsuit.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}