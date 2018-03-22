This day in history: January 31 1968

It was on this date fifty years ago, Memphis Sanitation workers were sent home because of heavy rains.
White employees were paid their full day’s wages, however African-Americans were only given partial pay.
The event is now a part of history, it begins the timeline that culminates with the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
FOX13 recognizes all that happened here in Memphis leading up to April 4th 1968.
When on the anniversary of the assassination we'll devote our entire day to coverage.
coverage celebrating the many messages delivered by one of the most important men in American history... Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
