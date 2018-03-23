  • This day in history: March 1, 1968

    March 1st, sanitation workers suffered a setback in their fight for better working conditions.

    A federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by a union hoping to represent them. The lawsuit also sought higher wages and better benefits.

    Meanwhile, Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb met with black ministers.

    That meeting came just days after many of those same ministers told their congregations to boycott many downtown businesses and join the striking sanitation workers.

    Later that day, windows were broken at Mayor Loeb's home. Without any evidence he blamed the strikers.

     

     

     

