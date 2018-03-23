This day in history: March 11, 1968

On this day 50 years ago, high school students across Memphis cut classes to join in a march with African American ministries.
The students were joining in the now month-long sanitation worker strike.
Sanitation workers walked off the job just days after two men were killed in the back of sanitation truck. They were fighting for better working conditions.
Two students were arrested during the march.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}