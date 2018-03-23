  • This day in history: March 13, 1968

    19 demonstrators were arrested on this day, in Downtown Memphis.

    They called for a boycott of businesses until the city improves working condition and wages for striking sanitation workers.

    Police arrested the demonstrators, claiming they were threatening shoppers.

    Events like these would eventually lead to Dr. King coming to Memphis to fight for civil rights for all. 

     

