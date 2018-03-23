This day in history: March 14, 1968

50 years ago today, support grew for striking sanitation workers in Memphis.
The head of the national NAACP addressed a meeting of 10,000 people.
He called for the group to stand firm in their protests, but remain peaceful.
During this massive meeting, while he was calling for peace, six protestors would be arrested for blocking the entrance to the sanitation plant.
FOX13 will continue to honor events leading up to Dr. King's visit to Memphis, where he would be killed.
