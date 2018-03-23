This day in history: March 16, 1968

This day, Mayor Henry Loeb wanted to push back a vote on union dues to August.
The proposal would allow union dues to be taken out of workers' paychecks. Striking union workers would say no to late summer vote.
Two day later, Dr. King would arrive in Memphis and give a speech to thousands at Mason Temple.
