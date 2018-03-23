This day in history: March 18, 1968

50 years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made his first appearance in Memphis.
The historic visit came a little more than a month after sanitation workers walked off the job.
When they left, they demanded better work conditions.
Newspapers claim the strike is weakening, since some workers returned to operate 90 garbage trucks.
That same day, Dr. King spoke to 25,000 people at Mason Temple.
He praised the sanitation strike and encouraged all city workers to follow suit.
Dr. King promised to come back to Memphis on the 22nd to lead a city-wide march. However, snowstorms would delay that protest until March 28th.
FOX13 continues to honor these historic events leading up to the tragic death of Dr. King.
