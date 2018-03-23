This day in history: March 20, 1968

Investigators said Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb doubled down on his opposition to the union.
The union continued to demand better working condition for the striking sanitation workers.
Loeb's comments came as Dr. Martin Luther King Junior made his first visit to Memphis.
Just days before Dr. King spoke to 25,000 people at Mason Temple.
Dr. King planned a march in support of the sanitation workers that is scheduled to happen in just a few days.
We are marking all the important moments in Memphis from 1968 that led to the death of Dr. King.
Dr. King was killed at the Lorraine Motel in Downtown Memphis on April 4, 1968.
