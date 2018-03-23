  • This day in history: March 22, 1968

    On this day 50 years ago, a historic spring snowstorm forced a march that was supposed to be led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to be canceled. 

    The storm brought several feet of snow to Memphis, it's on record the second highest total ever in the Bluff City.

    There was so much snow, many schools, business, and government operation shut down for several days.

    Meanwhile, there is some movement between the city of Memphis and the union representing the striking sanitation workers. 

    The two sides agree to mediation and around the clock meetings.

    The strike is well into it's 5th week and even though some trucks are running across the city, tons of trash was piling up along sidewalks, street corners, and on the streets.

     

     

