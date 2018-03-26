This day in history: March 27, 1968

After days of around the clock mediation, talks between the City of Memphis and the Sanitation Union fell a part on March 27th.
At this point, it's unclear if any real progress had been made and when the strike could end.
Meanwhile, as the city thaws out from an historic snowstorm, SCLC leader Ralph Abernathy rallied supporters for the strikes in Memphis,
Abernathy and other leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are gearing up for a march that the snowstorm postponed.
