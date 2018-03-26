This day in history: March 28, 1968

50 years ago today, a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement in Memphis.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and 6,000 demonstrators begin a march through the city.
However, Dr. King would quickly call it off because of violence, and return to his hotel.
Police moved into the crowds with nightsticks, mace, and tear gas.
Larry Payne, 16, would be killed by an officer. Protestors turned to looting.
When it was over, 280 people would be arrested, 60 people that were mostly African-Americans were hurt.
The next day, Dr. King would condemn the black power group "The Invader" who started the violence.
In one week, Dr. King would be killed during a return trip to Memphis.
FOX13 continues to honor the legacy of Dr. King. We will mark the anniversary of his death with a full day of coverage on April 4th,
