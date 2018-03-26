This day in history: March 29, 1968

This day, 300 sanitation workers and ministers held a silent, peaceful march to city hall. This came one day after Dr. King called off a march due to violence.
Armed guard escorted today's demonstration with military trucks. Demonstrators walked from Clayborn Temple to city hall.
It's been more than a month since sanitation workers went on strike, demanding better wages and working condition from the city.
President Lyndon Johnson and the head of a National Labor Organization offered to help then- Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb negotiate with the strikers.
Mayor Loeb turned them down.
