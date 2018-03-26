  • This day in history: March 29, 1968

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    This day, 300 sanitation workers and ministers held a silent, peaceful march to city hall. This came one day after Dr. King called off a march due to violence.

    Armed guard escorted today's demonstration with military trucks. Demonstrators walked from Clayborn Temple to city hall.

    It's been more than a month since sanitation workers went on strike, demanding better wages and working condition from the city.

    President Lyndon Johnson and the head of a National Labor Organization offered to help then- Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb negotiate with the strikers.

    Mayor Loeb turned them down.

    FOX13 continues to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, leading up to the 15th anniversary of his death.

     

     

     

     

