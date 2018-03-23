This day in history: March 3, 1968

Two days after a federal judge throws out a lawsuit.
The striking Memphis sanitation workers got a big boost from the faith community.
Gospel singers from around the area held a fundraising marathon for the group. They sang eight hours at Mason Temple, with all of their proceeds going to the workers who have gone without a paycheck for several weeks.
Meanwhile, not letting one legal setback end their quest for better working conditions.
AFSME files a lawsuit in federal court demanding a seat at the table to represent the workers.
