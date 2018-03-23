  • This day in history: March 3, 1968

    Updated:

    Two days after a federal judge throws out a lawsuit.

    The striking Memphis sanitation workers got a big boost from the faith community.

    Gospel singers from around the area held a fundraising marathon for the group. They sang eight hours at Mason Temple, with all of their proceeds going to the workers who have gone without a paycheck for several weeks. 

    Meanwhile, not letting one legal setback end their quest for better working conditions.

    AFSME files a lawsuit in federal court demanding a seat at the table to represent the workers.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 3, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 22, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 20, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 18, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 16, 1968