This day in history: March 4, 1968

50 years ago today, State Senator Frank White proposed a bill to create a state board to help end the sanitation worker strike in Memphis.
Mayor Henry Loeb was against that proposal.
Loeb had been at odds with the sanitation workers since the strike stared, nearly three weeks earlier.
Dr. King would travel to Memphis weeks later to support the sanitation workers.
