  • This day in history: March 4, 1968

    Updated:

    50 years ago today, State Senator Frank White proposed a bill to create a state board to help end the sanitation worker strike in Memphis.

    Mayor Henry Loeb was against that proposal.

    Loeb had been at odds with the sanitation workers since the strike stared, nearly three weeks earlier.

    Dr. King would travel to Memphis weeks later to support the sanitation workers.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 4, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 22, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 20, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 18, 1968

  • Headline Goes Here

    This day in history: March 16, 1968