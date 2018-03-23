This day in history: March 5, 1968

50 years ago today, ministers announced that Dr. King decided to come to Memphis.
The announcement comes on the same day 116 strikers and supporters were arrested for staging a sit in at city hall.
Demonstrators were demanding better wages and working condition for sanitation workers.
A little more than a month earlier, two workers were crushed to death in the back of their garbage truck.
April 4th, FOX13 will devote an entire day of coverage to the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's death.
