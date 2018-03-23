This day in history: March 6, 1968

On this day, supporters of striking Memphis sanitation workers are blamed for South Memphis trash fires.
Five days earlier, windows were broken at Mayor Henry Loeb's home, without any evidence he blamed the strikers.
After their fight in the federal court that was represent by a union was thrown out, they now face another blow.
Seven union leaders were given 10-day sentenced and fines for contempt of court.
Strikers stage a mock funeral at city hall, lamenting the death of freedom in Memphis.
We here at FOX13 are marking every important moment that led to the faithful trip to Memphis by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
We will mark the 50th anniversary of his murder with a full day of coverage, Wednesday April 4th.
