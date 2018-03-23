This day in history: March 9, 1968

On this day 50 years ago, the National Guard geared up for a confrontation.
At the suggestion of Mayor Loeb, the National Guard began riot drills.
Mayor Loeb's suggestion came after he blamed striking sanitation workers for breaking windows in his house, just days earlier.
Supporters of the sanitation workers have been blamed for setting trash fires.
The tension in the city was mounting.
In two weeks, the guard and marchers came face-to-face in a violent encounter.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}