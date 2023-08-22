MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Justice and answers.

That is what a Memphis mother is demanding more than nine months after her son was shot and killed at a store in South Memphis.

Memphis Police are still searching for her son’s killer.

“Help me. Please help me catch him,” said Mary Ford, mother of the victim.

Every morning Mary Ford said she wakes up expecting to get a call from her first-born son, Kvon.

“He used to give out to the homeless. He used to feed a lot of people. He was just a good young man,” Ford said.

But Kvon’s life was cut short on December 1st.

The 22-year-old was shot and killed in the doorway of Rosewood Market on South Lauderdale Street just after 10:30 a.m.

MPD released a picture showing a red Range Rover leaving the scene before police arrived.

Memphis Police issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tawon Bradford for second-degree murder shortly after the shooting.

But its been nearly 10 months, and the Ford family is still waiting for the police to catch the suspect.

“They keep telling me they have a lead; they have a lead. But it’s no lead. I just need help and justice for my son. I need them to push,” Ford said.

Ford's family said not only did the two men know each other, they were like brothers.

"If you were supposed to be his friend, how could you do that to him? If you loved him like you said you loved him, how could you do that to him," said Deborah Ford, aunt.

Ford said her three grandkids will grow up without a father.

While she among other family members said their lives will never be the same, they will hold on to Kvon's memory and push to end gun violence in the community.

“I have no peace; no peace at all. Today is my son’s baby birthday. It hurts so bad he’s not here with him,” said Ford.

The Ford family will continue to fight for justice for their loved one.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Tawon Bradford, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.