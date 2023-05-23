WATCH: Mom of girl charged with deaths of Fayette-Ware students dies

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - The mother of a 17-year-old girl charged with two counts of second-degree murder has died, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ray Garcia. 

Garcia told FOX13 that the 38-year-old woman died after 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023. 

She was in Collierville and a friend noticed that she was not breathing, Garcia said. The woman was then rushed to Baptist Collierville where she was pronounced deceased. 

Her 17-year-old daughter was one of three Fayette-Ware High School students to overdose outside of Fayette-Ware High School on Tuesday, May 16. 

She survived but the other two girls, aged 16 and 17, both died. Officials suspect that fentanyl played a part in the overdoses. 

A cause of death is not yet available for the 38-year-old mother, but Garcia said that drugs are suspected and the the woman had multiple previous drug arrests. 

Her toxicology report is pending. 

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News