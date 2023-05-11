MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is shaken up after a man almost kidnapped her 9-month-old son while stealing her truck.
This all unfolded at the Kroger at Poplar Plaza on Thursday morning in a parking lot full of people.
Antoinette Brown told FOX13 that as she turned her head for a moment while loading groceries, a man, in a matter of seconds, was in her driver's seat trying to take off with her son.
Brown said that she put her son AJ in his car seat and turned on the car and cranked up the air condition to help her child get comfortable while she loaded the groceries.
She said the man approached her saying he had parts he could sell for her black 2012 Chevy Tahoe if she was interested and to take down his number, so she did.
"He walks around and sees my windshield wiper is hanging in the back. He says he has a part for my truck. So he gives me his contact details,” said Brown.
Brown said that she went back to loading her groceries when she heard her driver's door close and saw the vehicle begin to reverse.
She said she jumped on the car and started banging on it until he unlocked the door and let her get her son.
"It wasn't going to be a kidnapping," Brown said. "I wasn't going to let him take my baby."
She said the man who drove off in her SUV has blue eyes, salt and pepper hair and is in his 40s.
"Everybody thinks it is people my age," Brown said. "I am 23. People think it is the younger kids that look like me and you, but it can be anybody."
Brown thinks he may still be in her Chevy Tahoe.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
